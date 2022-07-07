Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rite Aid from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Rite Aid stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.90. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Rite Aid ( NYSE:RAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.06). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 50.63% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rite Aid will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Rite Aid by 59.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and general merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

