RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA RFM opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $24.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

