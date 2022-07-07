RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

RMMZ stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,482. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 98,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

