Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 656,593 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 155.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,078,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656,593 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.87% of Crown worth $134,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.30.

CCK traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.57. 4,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 39.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown (Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.