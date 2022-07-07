Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,392,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 146,606 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $122,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Masco by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,461,000 after purchasing an additional 915,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Masco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after purchasing an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth $41,980,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Masco by 1,053.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,945,000 after purchasing an additional 363,456 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.50. 17,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,868. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.90.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

