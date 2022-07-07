Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $176,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 114,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 166,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 149,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

