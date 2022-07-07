Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $220.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of Gilead Sciences worth $220,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 75,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,031. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

