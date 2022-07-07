Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,935 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $186,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.75.

EA stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.81. 7,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,344,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

