Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,332,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,660 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $149,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

AOS traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

