Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,034,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.8% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $348,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.45. 20,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,728. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.71. The firm has a market cap of $174.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

