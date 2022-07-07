Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 247,801 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,628,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,801 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of AT&T worth $203,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 313,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,547,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.61.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

