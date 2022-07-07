ROOBEE Market Cap Reaches $3.29 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $480,387.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010104 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00215930 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

