Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $4.05

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.95. Rover Group shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 2,509 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROVR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

The firm has a market cap of $722.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,706 shares of company stock valued at $275,591.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,541,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Rover Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

