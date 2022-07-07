RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Trading Down 2.1%

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.89 and last traded at $79.89. Approximately 1,118 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 667,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RPM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.43.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at $545,163.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in RPM International by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

