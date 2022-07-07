RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

RPT has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $826.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

