Ryo Currency (RYO) Trading Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ryo Currency (RYO) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $577,277.71 and $195.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,532.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,185.03 or 0.05771502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00028521 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00245656 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00613403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00074189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.26 or 0.00517508 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006241 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 39,172,763 coins and its circulating supply is 39,055,450 coins. The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.