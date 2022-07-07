S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 17,392 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1,301.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. Linde makes up 2.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.87. The company had a trading volume of 48,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $307.94 and its 200-day moving average is $312.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $266.83 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

