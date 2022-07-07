S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

