S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in 3M by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.07. 53,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,764. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $203.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.75.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.64.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

