S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.48. The company had a trading volume of 64,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,274. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

