S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,616 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 260,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. 3,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,483. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.15 and a 52 week high of $22.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.03.

