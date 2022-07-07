Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 309895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBB. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$553.92 million and a P/E ratio of -30.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0196296 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

