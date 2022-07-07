Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.94.

NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 596,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,556. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $55.80.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

