Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 40714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.

Get Salazar Resources alerts:

About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.