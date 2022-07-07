Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 40714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75.
About Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL)
Featured Stories
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Receive News & Ratings for Salazar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salazar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.