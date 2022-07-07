Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.1% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $28,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.17.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,866,184.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.43, for a total value of $456,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,918,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,246,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,491,680 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

