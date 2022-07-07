Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 12.1%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) shares were up 12.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 24,304 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,743,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Sana Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:SANA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,337,000 after acquiring an additional 72,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 102.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after buying an additional 3,614,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,451,000 after buying an additional 500,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 23.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,485,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 469,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 221.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,551,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after buying an additional 1,069,234 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.