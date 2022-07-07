Sandbridge X2 (NYSE:SBII) Shares Up 0.2%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. 5,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 59,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 2,432.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 123,708 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,182,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

