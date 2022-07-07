Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.29. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCHN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $52,373.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after buying an additional 404,669 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,150,000 after buying an additional 52,677 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

