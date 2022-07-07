Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 104.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,728. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.