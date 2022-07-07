Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $45.36 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

