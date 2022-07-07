Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.90-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.43 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.47 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International stock opened at $94.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.76. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $95.98.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.