Scotiabank Cuts Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$13.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IVN. Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.89.

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up C$0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.74. 1,488,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,490. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$6.84 and a 1 year high of C$13.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a quick ratio of 20.02 and a current ratio of 22.47. The firm has a market cap of C$9.38 billion and a PE ratio of 128.83.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

