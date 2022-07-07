Scotiabank Cuts Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target to C$0.50

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Sherritt International has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

