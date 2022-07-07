Scry.info Market Cap Tops $334,234.03 (DDD)

Scry.info (DDD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $334,234.03 and $7,524.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Scry.info Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

