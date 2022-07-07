SDI Group (LON:SDI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $168.29

Shares of SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168.29 ($2.04) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.76). SDI Group shares last traded at GBX 145 ($1.76), with a volume of 27,422 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 168.15. The company has a market capitalization of £150.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,483.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.63.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat-panel inspection under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

