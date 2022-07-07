Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 86,116 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 1.60% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 17,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

HOLI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,137. The stock has a market cap of $913.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.71 million for the quarter.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

