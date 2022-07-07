Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,882,000 after buying an additional 428,558 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Endava by 841.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 475,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,201,000 after buying an additional 424,700 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $39,485,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at $32,319,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Endava by 221.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 178,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 122,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

DAVA stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.79. 9 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,092. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.21. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.96.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

