Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $11.56 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,675 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zendesk by 59.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZEN stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 93,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,591. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.75 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $54.16 and a one year high of $153.43.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,003 shares of company stock worth $3,661,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.12.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

