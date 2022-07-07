Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $5.06 Million Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,243 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in shares of SEA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,448,397 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $293,293,000 after buying an additional 399,300 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 199,408 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 42,472 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SE. CICC Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.67.

Shares of SE stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,274,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.42. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.