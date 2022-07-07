Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $99.06 Million Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,252,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,274 shares during the period. Zai Lab accounts for about 2.9% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 2.34% of Zai Lab worth $99,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zai Lab by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.00. 6,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,596. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $176.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

About Zai Lab (Get Rating)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.