Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Qiagen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:QGEN traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $41.32 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qiagen (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.