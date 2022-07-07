Segantii Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,035,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,759,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

NYSE:UMC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 435,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.17. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About United Microelectronics (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.