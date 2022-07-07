Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 966 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Intuit by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $407.95. 69,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $391.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.78.

About Intuit (Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.