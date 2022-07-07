Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,805 shares during the period. Coherent accounts for 1.7% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Coherent were worth $58,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,799,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $479,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,379 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,011,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berry Street Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 234,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after purchasing an additional 96,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Coherent stock remained flat at $$266.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,043. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $222.04 and a fifty-two week high of $278.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.89.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.38). Coherent had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

