Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.48. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 5,720 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.
Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.
