Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $6.87

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.87, but opened at $6.48. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 5,720 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $718.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $294.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.92 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 205,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

