Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Major Shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional Acquires 8,738,243 Shares

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875,711 shares in the company, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

MCRB stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 852,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,262. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $326.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 3.23.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,010,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $6,218,000. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $4,582,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $32.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

