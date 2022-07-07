Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $305.17

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 305.17 ($3.70) and traded as low as GBX 281.50 ($3.41). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 283.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 2,733,619 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of £788.48 million and a P/E ratio of 1,035.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

