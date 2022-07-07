Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.44

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 1540711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Sharecare alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.