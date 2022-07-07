Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes $235,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.21 and its 200 day moving average is $371.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.