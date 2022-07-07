Shore Point Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,554,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.71. 42,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772,452. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

